Members, USO Make Care Packages for Hurricane Relief Troops

Reps. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., left, and Mike Coffman, R-Colo., assemble care packages in Rayburn Building for members of the National Guard who are assisting in the Hurricane Harvey cleanup efforts on September 12, 2017. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The USO came to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to get help from members and staffers in their efforts to send 1,500 care packages to National Guard members deployed to Florida and Texas for hurricanes Harvey and Irma relief.

That goal was reached in the two hours that the organization had invited people to help out with the help of hundreds of staffers and several members.

The packages were assembled in a nylon USO pouch, which can hook onto military-issued MOLLE system backpacks, so that the guardsman or guardswoman doesn’t need to make room for it in his or her backpack.

Inside the pouches were KIND bars, almonds, M&Ms, Extra gum, Crystal Light drink pouches, USO-labeled sanitary wipes, foldable water bottles and applesauce.

.@RepPaulTonko and @RepDerekKilmer spotted making care packages with @the_USO for national guard deployed for hurricane relief pic.twitter.com/q1SeHSw3LZ — Alex Gangitano (@AlexGangitano) September 12, 2017

The USO sent out a survey to the National Guard asking what service members wanted in their packages and packed them accordingly.

.@RepScottTaylor and @RepPaulTonko again making care packages with @the_USO for national guard deployed for hurricane relief pic.twitter.com/wgN4UMHJkr — Alex Gangitano (@AlexGangitano) September 12, 2017

Among members who were spotted filing packages were Reps. Trey Hollingsworth, R-Indiana, Tim Walz, D-Minnesota, Suzan DelBene, D-Washington, Mike Coffman, R-Colorado, Paul Tonko, D-New York, Rick Larsen, D-Washington, Scott Taylor, R-Virginia, and Derek Kilmer, D-Washington.