McMorris Rodgers Fields Tax Reform Questions Via Twitter Q&A

Speaker of the House Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sen. Orrin G. Hatch, R-Utah, participate in the Congressional GOP media availability to unveil the GOP tax reform plan in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Republicans have rolled out their new tax reform plan and Americans may have some questions.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., took to Twitter to take questions through the Twitter Q&A tool, which allows the chairwoman to respond to tweets by video. The House Republican Conference chairwoman is the first member of leadership to explore this.

The House Republicans Twitter handle asked Wednesday for people to ask tweet questions at the handle with the hashtag, #taxreform.

Tweet your questions & be sure to check out https://t.co/zqQZ3XVCBC to see how our plan means more jobs, fairer taxes, and bigger paychecks https://t.co/vxY5D7WIoA — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) September 27, 2017

On Thursday morning, she started answering them.

The first question she answered was, “Why 25% for pass through corporations?”

“When you hear pass throughs, we’re talking about small business owners. They don’t file as corporations, they file individually,” the chairwoman answered. “They are over taxed. Our proposal is to bring down these rates to the 1930s we can create more jobs, more opportunities, for everyone in this country.”

The second question wasn’t necessarily a softball. A user asked, “Yes, why do you plan to place more burdens on the middle class and the poor?”

“Not true, this plan is for everyday Americans, hardworking men and woman, all across this country, doing their part,” McMorris Rodgers said. “This plan includes a doubling of the standard dedication, more money in your pocket, an enhanced child tax credit. This means you get to decide how to spend those dollars. Maybe you’ll want to put it towards education, retirement, or a well-deserved vacation.”