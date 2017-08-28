McCain’s Family Celebrates Senator's Birthday Early

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who is battling brain cancer, celebrated his birthday early with family on Sunday.

Both McCain’s wife Cindy and his daughter Meghan posted photographs on Instagram of the senator blowing out candles in Cornville, Arizona.

McCain turns 81 years old on Tuesday. For his birthday celebration on Sunday, he was wearing a Navy baseball hat, white t-shirt and sitting in front of a chocolate cake with four candles in it.

He has completed his first round of chemotherapy after he was diagnosed with brain cancer in July. Later that month, he posted photographs of himself hiking in Arizona.