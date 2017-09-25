Matt Mika Throws out First Pitch at Tigers’ Game

Lobbyist Matt Mika got a visit from Washington Nationals star Jayson Werth while hospitalized in August. (Matthew Mika via Facebook)

Lobbyist Matt Mika, who is recovering from being shot during the Republican’s baseball practice in June, threw out the first pitch at the Detroit Tigers’ game on Sunday.

Republican Whip Steve Scalise retweeted a video of the pitch the team posted on its Facebook page and wrote, “Proud of my friend Matt Mika and looking forward to seeing him back on the ball field.”

Scalise is still recovering from his wounds, undergoing inpatient rehabilitation. No date for his return to the Hill has been announced.

Mika acknowledged the support he has gotten since the shooting in an interview with Detroit TV station WXYZ.

“My ribs are still recovering. My left hand, I don’t have feeling yet in my hand,” he said. “It’s pretty amazing to find out how many care about you, care about the incident and just want you to heal.”

The Michigan native is a former GOP Hill staffer and had helped out with the congressional baseball team for years. He is the government relations director for Tysons Food in its Washington office.

Two others who were shot that day, Capitol Police special agents David Bailey and Crystal Griner, threw out first pitches at the Congressional Baseball Game and the Congressional Women’s Softball Game, respectively.