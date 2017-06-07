The Best Places to Watch Comey Hearing

Former FBI director James Comey will be on the big screen on Thursday. (Al Drago/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony Thursday about what he and President Donald Trump’s conversation about the investigation into Russia’s connections with Trump’s campaign is expected to make for some compelling television.

And some D.C. establishments are firing up their big screens to be the place to watch.

Here are some places around the District where you can watch Comey’s appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee, which begins at 10 a.m.

Union Pub

The bar will buy a round of drinks for guests every time President Donald Trump tweets about the hearing until 4 p.m. or the end of Comey’s testimony. Modified food menu will be available in the morning. Opens at 9:30 a.m. (201 Massachusetts Ave. NE)

The Partisan

The bar’s two TVs will play the hearing with the sound on. Full bar will be available for the hearing, including two $6 cocktail specials: The Last Word and Drop the Bomb. Breakfast sandwiches will be available from the butcher shop Red Apron next door. Opens at 10 a.m. (709 D St. NW)

Shaw’s Tavern

The bar’s “Comey Hearing Covfefe” will play the hearing on five TVs with sound. The special offerings are $5 Russian vodka flavors and $10 “FBI” sandwiches. Opens at 9:30 a.m. (520 Florida Ave. NW)

Duffy’s Irish Pub

The sound will be on on all TVs and the’ll offer a “Covfefe” special drink for $5. Opens at 10 a.m. (2106 Vermont Ave. NW)

Capitol Lounge

The sound will be on and breakfast and lunch will be served. Opens at 9 a.m. (229 Pennsylvania Ave. SE)