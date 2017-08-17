HOH’s Guide for Watching the Eclipse in D.C.

Watch here on Monday for photographs of the eclipse and the Washington Monument on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

The peak time to view the solar eclipse on Monday in Washington, D.C., is 2:42 p.m. The moon will block part of the sun from our area’s vantage point from about 1:17 p.m. and end around 4:01 p.m.

Only a partial solar eclipse is expected in the nation’s capital, but there are plenty of open places from which to view it. City rooftops and the National Mall will be packed with people wearing the special viewing glasses.

Here are some organized events going on in D.C. for the eclipse. Watch for our coverage throughout the day on Monday.

Party with the pachyderms

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo’s Pachyderm Plaza, which is located outside the Elephant Community Center, will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to view the eclipse through a safe solar telescope for free. Attendees can also pick up free eclipse glasses provided by the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum.

Make your own viewer, or pick one up

The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum on the National Mall will have safe solar telescopes to view the eclipse through outside of the Jefferson Avenue entrance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is also giving out free eclipse glasses inside the museum, and will have other free events on Monday like a make your own pinhole eclipse viewer, a planetarium presentation, a shadow puppet show, and eclipse story time.

Historic eclipses

The Smithsonian’s National Archives will also have free lenses to view the solar eclipse through, provided by the Air and Space Museum, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Additionally, the archives will have an exhibit on eclipses in history and, of course, it’s all free.

Celebrate the eclipse

Mission in Dupont Circle is opening at 5 p.m. and having eclipse specials: $4 Tecates, $7 Sangria, and $8 Mission margaritas.

Union Pub on Capitol Hill doesn’t have specials but the front patio is open for lunch, which could be a good place to hang out and watch the show.