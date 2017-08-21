Hoeven’s Father and Stepmother Die Two Days Apart

North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven’s father, John Hoeven, died Saturday, two days after the death of his wife Raziye, the senator’s stepmother.

Hoeven was a banker and community supporter and died at the age of 87, the Minot Daily News reported. The funeral will be on August 29 at the Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Minot.

The father of the senator was politically active too. He was a Republican and ran for county legislature in 1962 but lost his primary race. He was a member of the state party’s executive committee and in 1968, ran unsuccessfully for North Dakota lieutenant governor.

“He was a titan in our community,” Minot Mayor Chuck Barney told the newspaper. “It’s a personal loss for me. For me, he was a mentor. He was one of my touchstone people I would go to and seek advice and counsel.”

Hoeven and his wife are survived by the senator and his two sisters, Rebecca and Marjorie. Hoeven’s first wife Patricia died in 1979. He and Raziye Hoeven were married in 1984.