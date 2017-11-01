Aides for Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., from left, Lindsay Black, Marcie Kinzel, and Katie Waldman, are seen in their costumes in their Hart Senate Office Building office on Wednesday. The three represent the 3 cows-to-1 person population ration in Montana. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

While most of the Halloween spirit around Capitol Hill was sported by dogs on Tuesday, some humans got into the spirit, too.

HOH asked staffers to send photographs of themselves at work in their Halloween costumes.

Here are the best of Heard on the Hilloween, 2017.

Yemisi Egbewole dressed up as a character from the 2004 animated movie, “The Incredibles.” She is a staff assistant for “the INCREDIBLE Sen. Mark Warner,” she said in an email.

Women staffers for Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva’s, D-Ariz., all appeared to be dressed up for Halloween. One dressed up as public servant extraordinaire Leslie Knope from the NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation.”

Sayanna Molina, Grijalva’s communications director, also sent over another photograph of two staffers who dressed up together as Wednesday Addams from “The Addams Family.”

While Kitty Felde is not a congressional staffer, she is a member of the Capitol Hill community. “[I] covered the Hill for So Cal Public Radio...this Halloween I’m channeling Miss Fisher,” she said in an email.

Miss Fischer is a character from the Australian television series, “Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.”

A few senators were spotted wearing orange to celebrate the day — Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Jack Reed, D-R.I., wore orange ties while Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, wore orange blazers.

Meanwhile, a couple Democrats did a little more tricking than treating.

I was going to dress up as a House Republican for #Halloween. But then I was told I'd have to have my spine removed. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) November 1, 2017

Sebastian Gorka, former deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, responded to Lieu’s trolling.

@tedlieu: you are an embarrassment to the office of Congressman. https://t.co/NQeauIDfOH — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 1, 2017