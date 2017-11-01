Heard on the Hill

Heard on the Hilloween

We asked staffers to send us their costumes

Aides for Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., from left, Lindsay Black, Marcie Kinzel, and Katie Waldman, are seen in their costumes in their Hart Senate Office Building office on Wednesday. The three represent the 3 cows-to-1 person population ration in Montana. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

While most of the Halloween spirit around Capitol Hill was sported by dogs on Tuesday, some humans got into the spirit, too.

HOH asked staffers to send photographs of themselves at work in their Halloween costumes.

Here are the best of Heard on the Hilloween, 2017.

(Courtesy Egbewole)
(Courtesy Yemisi Egbewole)

Yemisi Egbewole dressed up as a character from the 2004 animated movie, “The Incredibles.” She is a staff assistant for “the  INCREDIBLE Sen. Mark Warner,” she said in an email.

Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva staffers on Halloween. (Courtesy Sayanna Molina)
Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva staffers on Halloween. (Courtesy Sayanna Molina)

Women staffers for Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva’s, D-Ariz., all appeared to be dressed up for Halloween. One dressed up as public servant extraordinaire Leslie Knope from the NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation.”

Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva as Wednesday Adams. (Courtesy Sayanna Molina)
Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva staffers as Wednesday Addams. (Courtesy Sayanna Molina)

Sayanna Molina, Grijalva’s communications director, also sent over another photograph of two staffers who dressed up together as Wednesday Addams from “The Addams Family.”

Kitty Felde as Ms. Fisher. (Courtesy Felde)
Kitty Felde as Miss Fisher. (Courtesy Kitty Felde)

While Kitty Felde is not a congressional staffer, she is a member of the Capitol Hill community. “[I] covered the Hill for So Cal Public Radio...this Halloween I’m channeling Miss Fisher,” she said in an email.

Miss Fischer is a character from the Australian television series, “Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.”

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 31: Sens. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., left, and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, are seen in the Capitol on October 31, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Sens. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., left, and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, are seen in the Capitol on October 31. Cruz is wearing an orange tie. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A few senators were spotted wearing orange to celebrate the day — Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Jack Reed, D-R.I., wore orange ties while Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, wore orange blazers.

Meanwhile, a couple Democrats did a little more tricking than treating.

Sebastian Gorka, former deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, responded to Lieu’s trolling.

