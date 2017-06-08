Comey Hearing Is ‘D.C. Super Bowl’ Party

The crowd gathered at The Partisan bar watch as former FBI Director James B. Comey arrives to testify during the Senate Select Intelligence Committee hearing on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The day that Washington, D.C., had hyped up for weeks had finally arrived — when former FBI Director James B. Comey was to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“This is the D.C. Super Bowl, right? This is what we do,” said a man Thursday at the Capitol Lounge, a House-side hotspot that opened at 9 a.m.

“Let the games begin!” the bartender said, while propping open the doors.

The Capitol Lounge didn’t serve alcohol until 10 a.m., which caused one patron to walk out.

“I’ll have some water until 10,” another said.

When the TV screens showed Comey walking into the hearing room, no one in the bar reacted. But when CNN turned off its commentary in favor of Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard M. Burr’s opening statement, the bar got quiet and everyone focused on the many screens.

A D.C. street sweeper popped in to take a look while a few patrons worked on laptops at the bar while they watched. One woman walking down the street popped her head in while her dog stood outside.

The drinks started flowing. Many people stuck with drinking beer or mimosas during the first hour.

During Vice Chairman Mark Warner’s statement, a man in a Budweiser shirt gave out free Bud Lights to patrons.

When Comey started talking, the bartender was asked to crank up the volume and everyone went silent.

As the hearing got underway, there were a few dozen people in the bar. By the time senators started questioning the former FBI director, there were 75.

At The Partisan, a downtown bar usually full of lobbyists and businesspeople, the crowd of 100 or so people let out a collective chuckle when Comey said he was “confused” by Trump’s assertion that he fired the FBI director for his role in the Russia investigation.

During Comey’s questioning by Burr, the audience stood silently watching the two flat-screen televisions perched among empty spirits bottles above the bar, their attention interrupted only by the clattering of pans from the adjoining kitchen at the Red Apron restaurant next door and the occasional “Excuse me” from the wait staff serving coffee to patrons at the two high-top tables in the bar area.

The crowd let out another laugh when Comey said that “the person I was dealing with,” referring to Trump, made him feel like he needed to record their conversations afterward.

But the biggest laugh came when Comey said, “Lord, I hope there are tapes,” referring to Trump’s tweet in the days after Comey’s firing suggesting — or threatening — there might be tapes of their conversation.

At Union Pub, the popular Senate-side bar that promised to buy drinks for the house whenever Trump tweeted during the hearing, was jampacked and hard to even walk though. But the crowd was silent during Oregon Democrat Ron Wyden’s questioning and almost half of the patrons were working on laptops.

By 11:15 a.m., Trump had not tweeted and it appeared as though only a handful of Union Pub patrons were having a drink. Many were just standing to watch and not ordering anything.

Griffin Connolly contributed to this report.

