GoFundMe Page For Capitol Police Officer Crystal Griner Aims for $20K

Cones, police tape and emergency medical bags are seen at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Va., where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot during baseball practice on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Capitol Police Officer Crystal Griner, who was wounded in the ankle in the gun battle last week at the Republicans’ baseball practice, has a GoFundMe page to support her recovery.

“The funds that are raised will be distributed directly to her family to use as necessary,” the page reads. “We will update this page over the coming weeks as her recovery progresses.”

The page was set up on Sunday with the goal of raising $20,000. As of Monday morning, it reached more than $3,000 with donations from more than 40 people.

Griner was part of Majority Whip Steve Scalise’s security detail and engaged the shooter after Scalise had been hit and as he continued to fire at teammates who were pinned down in a dugout.

Her partner, officer David Bailey, was hit by bullet fragments in the shootout, but was released from the hospital in time to throw out the first pitch at Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game.

Griner has not yet been released from the hospital.

