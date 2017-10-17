Cups Could Be No More

Customers enter the Cups coffee shop in the Russell Senate Office Building on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The beloved Cups & Company in the Russell Senate Office Building, a favorite on Capitol Hill, could lose its contract and end services.

Charles and Kathy Chung have been operating Cups since 2001 and their contract has to be renewed every four years. But this time around they are competing with other companies and will find out if Cups will still operate in November.

The other companies reportedly include Sodexo, a food service conglomerate that took over as vendor for all dining areas in the House and House office buildings in August 2015.

“To ensure the Senate Community continues to receive exceptional value and service, the AOC regularly reviews food service contract options and re-competes its food service contracts when contract terms expire,” an Architect of the Capitol spokeswoman said. “As such, we are conducting a competitive source selection to award a new food service contract for a term beginning after November 2017.”

AOC does not comment on proposals or pending awards, nor could they confirm that Sodexo is competing for the contract, during the procurement process.

Cups, located in the Russell Senate Office Building basement is famous for its coffee, breakfast pastries, hot lunch sandwiches, just to name a few items.

It’s a staffer and senator favorite. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is seldom seen without a Cups cup and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., is a big fan as well.

It is a favorite meeting place for every occasion — legislative strategy huddles, prospective job interviews and or rare breaks from work. And there is also that most consistent staple: the Chungs themselves.