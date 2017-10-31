Congressional Kids on Halloween

See what two congressional babies are wearing for their first Halloweens. (Thomas McKinless/ CQ Roll Call)

The youngest members of the congressional family are decked out for Halloween. For a few members’ children, it will be their first-ever chance to trick or treat.

While the House is in session this afternoon, congressional parents who have their children in Washington are hoping they finish their business in time to make the candy-gathering rounds.

Some kids modeled their costumes early. Check them out below.

Nelson Swalwell

Nelson Swalwell, the first child of Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, is five months old. For his first Halloween, he is dressing up as a penguin, complete with oversized orange feet.

“We will be taking him around the neighborhood and to daddy’s office during the day!” the congressman’s wife, Brittany Swalwell, said in an email.

The new parents won’t join him in costume this year, but they plan to in the future.

[A Presidential Spook, Demon Cat and Killer Reporter: These Are the Ghosts of Capitol Hill]

Joseph Hollingsworth

For his first Halloween, 3-month-old Joseph Hollingsworth and his parents went for variations on a theme. Joseph was a lion, while his parents, Rep. Trey Hollingsworth and wife Kelly, were lion tamers.

“There were a lot of options and some persuasive laughter from Joseph over this topic,” the Indiana Republican said in an email. “Mom and Dad had narrowed it down to a pumpkin costume but Joseph knew better ... he picked a lion! This has been the best costume in Joseph’s short tenure, but if his enthusiasm is any indication, I am sure that we’re going to have a lot more creative costumes in store for us in the coming years.”

Brad Wenstrup Jr., the 3-year-old son of Rep. Brad Wenstrup, dressed up as Batman, which is reportedly his favorite costume to date. The Ohio Republican said he is hoping to take Brad trick-or-treating after votes Tuesday.

“He’s been wearing his Batman costume at every possible opportunity for two weeks in advance, so I’d say Batman wins,” the congressman said in an email. “I won’t be dressing up because luckily for me, Brad already thinks I’m superman. ... We’ll see how long that lasts.”

Liem and Maya Murphy

Rep. Stephanie Murphy and her husband, Sean, also went the superhero route, dressing up as Wonder Woman and Superman. Their children — Liem, 7, and Maya, 3 — were Pokémon trainer Ash and Pikachu. While Murphy won’t be able to go trick-or-treating with the kids Tuesday, the family got dressed up over the weekend.

“These are their best to date because it’s the first costumes they have agreed to coordinate,” the Florida Democrat said in an email. “Dressing up for Halloween is a family activity in our household.”

Andrea and Roman Castro

The children of Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas are dressing up as characters from the animated series “PAW Patrol.” Andrea, 3, will be Marshall, and Roman, 1, will be Chase. This is the second Halloween for Roman, who was a panda last year. As for Andrea, she considers her best costume to be last year’s Peppa Pig, another animated cartoon character.

“We usually enjoy wearing costumes for Halloween as well,” Castro said in an email of him and his wife. “Anna and I enjoy taking Andrea and Roman trick or treating. We will be doing so [tonight]!”