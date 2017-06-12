Congressional Baseball Game To Honor British Terror Victims

Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., takes a look at first as he pitches in the 52nd annual Congressional Baseball Game at National Stadium in Washington on June 13, 2013. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

British Ambassador Nigel Kim Darroch will throw out the first pitch at Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game as spectators at Nationals stadium recognize the victims of the Manchester and London terror attacks.

The game’s organizers will announce the news on Monday.

“We are grateful to have Sir Kim join us to throw out the first pitch at the Congressional Baseball Game,” Republican manager Rep. Joe Barton said. “As one of our most special allies, we stand with the British people and would like to honor the first responders and victims of the recent terror attacks.”

Darroch has been Great Britain’s ambassador to the United States since January 2016.