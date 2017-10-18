Heard on the Hill

How Congress Deals With Sexual Harassment in the Workplace

The Office of Compliance has different rules from other federal agencies

Complaining about sexual harassment is less straightforward on Capitol Hill than in other federal offices. (Bill Clark/Roll Call)

In February, Roll Call reported that Congress had done very little to tighten its controls over workplace sexual harassment. In light of the allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, and a social media campaign by actress Alyssa Milano called #metoo to raise awareness of sexual harassment and sexual assault, here’s a look at the process for filing complaints if you work at a federal office or on Capitol Hill. 

FINAL03harassment-layout-finalGR3

