Carole King Appears in the Capitol For Land Protection

Singer-songwriter Carole King , center, sang a ditty in 2007 that she composed in support of a bill sponsored by then- Rep. Christopher Shays, R-Conn., left, and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., aimed at protecting the Rocky Mountains. (Scott J. Ferrell/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

By ALEX GANGITANO and TOM CURRY

Songwriter and singer Carole King was in the Capitol Thursday lobbying on behalf of a bill sponsored by New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney that would designate certain public lands in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming as wilderness.

King has been coming to the Hill for decades to support the cause. She was spotted waiting outside the House chamber asking for members’ support. She told reporters she has been working on the issue for 25 years.

King said the bill affects where she now lives, in Custer County, Idaho.

When asked whether there would need to be a Democratic majority in the House for the bill to become law, King said, “That would be a fair guess.”

She was then asked if she was working toward that end.

“I certainly am,” she said.

King said she has talked to her district’s representative, Republican Rep. Mike Simpson, but he is not supporting the bill. She said there was one one Republican co-sponsor, Walter Jones of North Carolina.

