Heard on the Hill

Capitol Police Score Early, Beat Members’ Team in Congressional Football Game

Win fourth fourth straight game, 7-0

The Guards' Chad Nieto, center, tries to catch a pass in the end zone as Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., left, and Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., break it up during the Congressional Football Game. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Even Santana Moss and Herschel Walker couldn’t help the members’ team. The Capitol Police won the Congressional Football Game for Charity, 7-0, their fourth consecutive win.

The members’ team — the Mean Machine — was made up of a bipartisan group of congressmen and congresswomen plus former NFL players, and the USCP team was called the Guards, their names taken from the classic football film “The Longest Yard.”

The highlight came at halftime of Wednesday night’s rainy game, which raises money for the U.S. Capitol Police Memorial Fund, among other organizations, when Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., made an appearance to celebrate.

`jwè’ qo§×Tê1y]�S&î}³û£qMEZ±w1HP*Púô8ÀÑqÿÖº£Ú“ö¡Oa´-Ô˜\*åXb` $Å ›?7aŒ§�Ë©C»{6·lzº9iëRãÀ‡b–99!~O•´í4$d™Ÿµ†×Štâ¶Ç[“SFzwR‘ŽHzà?ž¨Ë5LÑ‹.ÇeE··mË5ÅrÌÔÊBòà¬Yõ`pÏ�]P´­ýÍÎ/—ç¶ëeÊI§­œý¬µD*à|pK,4M;“&Mlj¢…=Êó[u¸Kq®�ËS9,[Ðò�Eùuº)%HÁ&Û¶[íŽÑ/Öî£aW@}ê9²TÃòèŠ3í»çlßèSÀ)«ƒÔRñTä‹ïKïj¼ÏÊhÀ®BÖþe´É)‹¿R?(¸rX„¤gù¸yè*h’n�*Úªºº–š °o,1' òêzéÒH©¶ØÉì³wZm´³[jÀ„H†g8ØõÖlÖÍXZEÃ²™­Q~ûªdy»Â�$1Fþìoé×ß÷y+6´C„­òQ4Ü›K€ÛmY»7§†ÌsÛA…Z¨»¤¨Èo¼¿ãÓ¹´Bí/´�—qÚ—+-þ�OZ¦ ž9—1ÆzÉ‘ñ*8|Ú§,©qÉn(n|º@—c—ê8)ŽÞ£½Dê4‡Fb�•0ª±=áW^�u•ÆMîª6)ATop©íž½wUbÔUÉ4±·,¨±œt*©o5!%d”4±Ìq%ÆGSçâôÔlD2¶Ýà%Â‚ƒ�ä®�îDŒÿÛYÔy²×.KS°»Ü!¤döºJšŒ«tï"ï[ÄŒ=G½®’Š’9Ûœdo¡«ïùS2"Ô Xsêì2±ƒcÏÜãªŸ�ÙS»éìép«–’·0ÎaŽ™Uº,8NþbG-]IDº�3¶7Ýuã³{=e¢š¢á]$KOr«ÀÌSÆÍÅzeÉëÏåmg�Ç„t°µ$›çæ$AmkesÜqKŒd0¿F ë+ƒ4nÐ¢Ü² ÑVÛ-‡»¡’IÉä3�«ãlË)¶€T¦%;Â<OžìAñ:-ö1âÍIIãð÷ŸÐkN��U,²š¦ËqÒg-o�Ñg¡ÂDjë½dœãæä¤qäà¿RCu÷uGÃmýg’)}Oÿ×sÁ½+êj;ÈÖ&§¥:¼‡ˆê98ð'OŽ£k²vjø1]d¿¦ÅkÔ”’ÑÁvw‚–¦—’{?5ï¥IßŸ¸çƒ>z;äÝ±d ½7_˜NUUwˆÈzÆÝ:ùi„²½$HÏSé¦LFˆ÷X=¦#a”ñé©""’’«¢JÇºÈGR=qúiÝ,=ž«´ÖíÉ,ðÈ‚‘(äyA xØ¢rÎ iýœvyºÖÁv¯z‹MŸ¡‰%Qdß’e„h~fñ~èiv“CdÚ¶+iKÊßÉe«@‚VdXdÎy}âHëª{"Èåwlç�Çj¶]®·k„&T3:µ½®¼eùp=Õ]HÂIK$Y{³¿gûÝÚÜo“—ìÞŠ��©‘ºÍ!'Ã•ûÒÍeQRŸÖ¨pdŸQ…SIc†¢ŠõKP’ H—¸L–ï|<‡VÀm6LjHXÊ�¸û9ÜuÒÖIL‚¢4¦–¹ªƒË×ý£rð�,ü�ŠÝÐföÚþßÛ»V}½soc™j&¨Š©”˜ß½UÂ–ñe+ëª²'v�%¦N¼îË.ä½Â÷{ê–«héí¶úd’HÇxá#äÊ¼ f?‰õ.–h./‚úìòánª†�BSÒw’$³ÊÁcQ wažŸ‡¿j¨îrÚ]5×ÀÖ¶0ïÅ’ðT²�"õüZ×��ÕœÜ¹œþÄ:ù)©¸£0ôDõ:´¤£­b%ep4@@-ÄôÑ@'[îÒÑÈ²ÆÜXuÕ‘`û·ËÕ:%,õ|€ŒGJÄF8€ËËËÆ“&(Ê4¼¿¤Ñ‹*OÌ·{Kí¿sÔÑ~ìi’ý9:A!l®9žgËSOŽ1MÛ—ê&£*t”TN¸ÔIS#;‚YŽK|NžnÌ¨ÿÐÜ�­nZÃþô’’�ç_²O@3ï7êÍ£E¶Û(/—ªœSSÏ[RùžªP�#„óêF=5¹¯Ø›Âd÷:›UTã¼’i‡vAÆpÄ_†……Å‚ÅúôôÓ_m�¯{ÜõRÐZ)Äó¤FY�"UL…Ég*<Î¡ë¯e›º×p4•qS«ûÃ…L2yýÆcý5[hxÅ¾ƒÿöoì~–’Þ»²ýN$¹<Ž¶Úi0É!ãÞã¨23g�È¿Ð¶+:*�ùõøh&+@_l6J‹žÐyiÏÚ[¥Z¶N<‹Æ £¨øa_Ÿ÷u;† f}™þôá|¼E‹zø¨éœt•‡“¸ÿt=ûOáófÈØÜ«U¤¤’ Bó#CÌ’?å] +½7…=³kÜ.�GQÃ†yUbå!�"T·Ë ÐS8Îí¸e­©„ã¹¦@òSÅœ„fR9‹ú³cÿ`¢’Š¦HêyÄ: b¤õÁoSútÐAcë°¾ÈmÕÐn­Ã™•Ñª)èü‘ RG{+|d*Ü~ï‰¾¼ÍV[{;{‹ññÊê7èiª,²ÔÒÖ/9ïíe£Hy7ˆä‘Bˆ‹ª[p[eî6ãŠ—1öƒÝ£lëmÖªß²ªÐÁ™*¦vÀþZQŒ©2ÅºQ¶„}?g_éÖà–‰ã‚ÛDÎg­�ñ…Al* ÷›§øÛÂ¿]#KæÌÓKö7âçQ•4´�j*åd�¿é�®ŒS£|�(îrSèÇ0“ÝHÜg?v§$y·ÄèÙÜz�}4@i¨,8‘äF5,†0KP½Pž�F4S!ö®¾¥ÜÉ#øÙø-Ä>$å‘pHÉÐ°QÿÑSm-óm²ÓU™ìT—Z¹ø*º¡“€H=3âéÇÅ§}c$»XaGÛh7A5Â+p�„D¤Š8AÀð‚ØfÀúi'I[,Ä¥’J+«vŸg—×e­¹î{í]Ê–9{ˆh£¨�#H„BÙè§Âª£Y3çkÁy�‘Ò¥“lÞåùIéÙ7f½êÁ%‘+0V˜ÔÌx�Rzë‘Èä“{Uõ:ðÈm´·3-ÝØvÀ£ ï¬·¤«™H†.õf�àÎ…Ïâ×OQâPÆ•=ûŽf›AMFéY¿ž�m;RDFsCh…SÈw�r0?Uå�Ã®%¾åø¤¢l‚¦¾‹pI¸«hé$ŠiÝWºdõ .1ÇÜï/™—]©wú y]mÚ¥ºÞ ’ZXã+OD¸^ô¯^NN?…½ß——»qüF[z„ô·šÉ¶šØé‘b†ˆ",‹„i–#É{ÀÚpyùçïiÈZlk6ÞŸsPÅª–¦�ÉRíÑXªä+»ÌŽÐd·ÖîìÊäÕ”6ÖÜ5.«ÑPÂ‘¨DHc@¬àc×Ã¢ŸûSÝç�ÇMOCjZDîâQèÉ'âKÈWQF–ûJHŸ{éËÓE£Š¡æ›>C:7ò1×DÚò±$cÑ}íñVÉŒÉäO@t,4a5³c™Î5,”[ ±‰*Ê�Ý…_{óüõ,^OÿÒçXdÆOÉ!ÏL†,í5+éÃC¼LŒ‘œœÓB}nç_s¤û¿ž¸³«:Eýµja,ô8ÕØð©®òeqd[µ¶¤Ó¿ûúˆÁâ�“rÉ{.–ÛAl§³SS{!¤yJÀ ã™ÈxçÓ‘8.½6“V²*îy½n�ãv½,9©ªu#Ý×¯]m0$�kp�ž8|»ÂØÏª¦2™(W+µh¦´ÕÕ!†Gæ~ï'?¦£‰^Óû@®§ö!l�D=ô|äeä ##Çˆ)å¦i¢Ø¤";C»ªj“‘!ž±»·=>Î2[§ÿ‘» Á f‹o°t†´%–eIÿ²…cï¦vþˆÑbö}m·×nJ*zD2;Í}H_4‚ÂGÔÈb_ãmeÖÊ±µø‡Æ¹}¬Óhû8Šª‹TÚ«!®«äLm’GáWdþæ¹Îc½²ópÉnwÝ)¬´ÛÂžÍ~¬ŽjyV–ž‚ÍÌ÷€àñè½>÷âôÓ,ˆ ¨°7ö€šk]¾‚„$’Ô³Âà€IäÈ¬øø åÓæ_ÀÚ»M;ºèS‘·ÔQí‚Áb´t)V¡ÇÖf1ÇŸšixßúpÿ=ˆ¨SAIûÆð´ÙÀwwšO>ƒ,Äé@Ìç‡Ûë'š™~È7XGû´ð�è4Hv/ÙÌ[ËuWÒ-bSµ1’Är¹ €3É•W™ð~1²ñí2ZM¶R9ÑÈð¬$^JÄ1×—^šq�VÐ!`KÆ|�ž þ©D²-etqDfcÐ/3Ÿ?¦¡•EDµ÷C!ÞYôÏA¥l…�æW•â ¦F-âUêYüºh¶‹{g·º™9GO}gHò�Û×EE†‚{gc;Žµ¸ÑTÓK3$n%ˆ·ÃÐ¸:m¬ oÍ�¹vÌÞË{¡’’B|Ã1¸ªã*tô�=¨BÒÁ†®‰[¨BdÁòð©?ç¨ÿÓæz—ixpH¾D“¦cSTËR÷¾O?QÔh:äpííEâÁ3!£·Ål�¦y9”–ªe%¤eå�‡>¿'éÈÖéÒvŽî“Tç|{‚ËÖyOÞ£n¡ÀÀI×65Ó£:¸r>£oÞ6IPÉÁóóõÒâËðÙnL{ÐOSq£ªƒ î:ã[sj!8ýL8ðJúq™)¥Tù®8c¯QåÓY´Ùœ%h¿,Ó‹'î7·ÜzG¬–š�-Vb@€¬Ñ¬nƒ%IÊ)“^ï‹ÆÝr¶ØñùJ“ãÌÜ÷-ÎkÝæ“Ûe„Zªâ)"aJSÎb^#ÝcÞyêüxcäu{¡?î�ˆäù_Xš­»²éU²,rÖÏ,Ò]©å¤ecÒN1T¯6igŠ2Œ«Ú·ÿ°U&šÿ>g>íýÁ-ÆÇ_ESPòÈDsÃ„±¹È_4MÓøu’](Ó|—ÖNØ––Æã%®žZµ§,žÑÁPãÏ‘D](“êWí;,ÛŽònð×Z¹jªQhàpÒ¢�–iŒ>¢"CG±�ä¯¾w½ô5}é¥„œc“Ä�/ÈøykŸª•Í/Â^¥u»8ÛSÍµëw=CRÉCVO4s{ e]HãÇ9?ûÊï§EÑÄÜ¿ Ð=œØ{1ÜÖ1$–Þ7+jâ¾JÚ‚Ýã¸äfn,¡×–|ÑxûºvÙZBËµ^ÌwË¡¨½îãa‹€J¸Hi$Br£‘Àe.º"‰«½ÞW£à+ O¨Ï¦…�öÌ°W]k£†�9UT¿qLOº½3$Œ~T]!Ñ¶;/Ûôå� ­ªS‡‘ü�ÅºEÔ,J†u]º+%™ç·SÄ³íIâ:r!Iéë¢šêÃ¹:AžÆ§¬zig­D+b,yñô-éËBÓè,ââèZþÔtû]ª8ùñ=GŸŸç«àDŽ;a‚GÃ¦«ó@„ë1ÅÆ!èÜ”þEN¡ÿÔAn‹ÆÕh §ÛÖÿeâÅ§•Éwn˜QÉºãTâŒîäÍ9e‘@Ü“‡^£“üß«Ê ´W–¥ýÞV7ÈYN<È,OÇËI(÷,ŒÝPÒ ÝÖ+|¶Ëu*ÉNþËª2È$ŒÊ|Š1ê/_ðë‰«ÑÊW$w4Ú¸Æ¢2íµhÔ³ä‡®¸ÆÓ;pÈš ¹‰eN@“âPFH?ž–ßAÚLµ »²8*C¼EX) çziñåpiüŠòaRMVö’ý]Æ´ÃÙi*$XŠ6Xr¥îÝ˜g¨Qýí{­±eÂß¦ÿä�«Òü¨úˆ'gV½Uúd’jY¯KI5MLÑDÝÄPœû<+œ4£=]¹*~?wZ2ê–8.î;ºcÃ¾_sU¢Áh´ÛlðRûDV†’J9*¥w�ŽK}3ÁKF†cKŒcïIv�¼äK2£7yÃ–¦³_,YTb·qæ&�D²âr“®|¢Ïd]èVRÀí-y†:J(G‰šT’T¯‡/+HÇðð×FâúùY�ák§˜µÙ]¡Ü¶�°RIïÕL‘Ó†OþRŒð#ºŽ,ùþÓ�/aq¹9?*ëù¿´·à¥KÔÿ/§wæ™so¨í"ïVµw»ãÓ<eh ÙÙ9gÈy†_ÃÿŽ~£Ä1VÔ·¦½^è�M?‡dOs{~Ÿl†U†õ]nŸ™~òžOí¡ò|@û­¬=lðËçtMšÍ3FºKÛ êzKmÖ�°ºýœ£Þ_×Ï–½Lá�™ÃkL%jÎvXm“@æâß‘¶]FÞjéÍU<ni¹ª›’„-’‹Ÿº¾3e`9ŽzŸd¥�yI'E™ÀÒ�:³ÝáÛôXÙ¢W‚ªD÷±(Ã8ýu�1»³®Ü«RH¥È2¥0|Î|õXÉ‚óG,I‰žl£‹+~c=4ÛDm&%¢^å‡Á§×B…b»ö—†7ØR§é§�FC‰�ƒ;äNuP¦:„$PÎ ªI�’dãë‚¡ÿÕå‡>3¨†}O)É„3êzçòD…½¦°RÕSW´^Ñ%3,Š�ƒ–S‘žYò:¦_#|!åR]PWh·«¥¯hÇ ÜÈÔq§LýÔÇE_øu‹&‚4ÃY’.ÚíÝ­Y$âòJÔÒ¬®¤‚1�`ËásíÉ³Šcîè(¡íkmÉÆœWFÒË„UÉ'ÐtÖ7á~FÅâ˜¾cßl¬V�£H>Ô’Å%{÷]yeC_�EÆ½&‹Mðà¡ä�9­Ïñr9›KzÝ/TO{ži’¶¢XâQ#<@HðNU$rß{–§ñVŸ<aý~oÕeÞY°¹~pŠÑo{µov<1Ž³Iè‹ñ?S÷uÂÁ§y§]Ž¶£P°ÂûûC¹¦¥µÛ—„|"ƒÁ õwôóñ$d&¸x°ÎYO®ã»“$#�Ã¢­¢†átÛÛQæÛ½ŸÃuIv�q^Ø†Ÿ¡Žl(×ÂºîrÚ�«$½ïÓÃ÷Ž¾âÞ´™)¢ý'Ñ-./uYjÍ#, ËÓP‡ÿÖåf÷�ç¨†}O }q¨é t:$6ÃU$C¨ø+‰v<Î&×¯¨táÑTô8óÆ¢ˆg¨”•SAQQAUrIÓ�m¯û;vŸW5%eT4ÖNL%�.3¥n$öjÔÇÇL ØWÌè�ÁGº6í´UK^'†ž‘šºH»¦^v�VËÅøu’X'bÍÑÔcŸ<‹}­Ú5’²wÛÔ±CN€<ÑSSô^˜ï:€–<_Ý×3Äã’qS“rq: Â2qKmŽ‹.÷Ú–}˜÷¥ÓœW“ï´øè1æYÁÚ.·hœ$ãßÕúŽ~º3–VŸôþ‘I¸;nºI}_Þ´S³Ö@¿èåŠhÐ¼�ˆ»÷_´•åÇÚqdD÷ut±Æ~i¯Ò,2Ò®Ûnß>Û¤¬/¼ëÂµò½ N¥CŠjpF(ùp^?ŠOÌÆ’¾À›míî)Êx¡0RÓâ³ê*"$»zœÿ?¬Ój^)n¾¥Z�:ËµÐ«7šï äg¦s×]?çgó9_Éc¾†Úký|,8¹h­|£Ü�A vöïi5T’,Ýà—L³*�<)ÈüõÍñLõ 'éLêøvzvÚõ?öŽ�­Ú%*e™[–2ã¡ý~óùc·±è±IK¸È·ïtŽÇSL3,LÔ-çÐôÁþy.›Oâ{!%/T}}W†)äŒ£é—¬ânÒª;ÍÏPr#ÇêFº:xí÷9z÷ç¤Xö`ÆÝûßp:TR¬<¾fÀ8òëÕPµMéÝ6þ€Íþã%uÊjž=Ù8<ç×B(9]»5ÑV³0ã�Z™˜“u“c¨Éa�ëýtYÖ”Ô±C'+œçËÏDMÇÓ×É9XÏšŒ†š*2”�3Ô¨€YS'YONªÄJê„F¥Ø) ÀÏ�Ñl(èÊÿÙ÷oVÛlïA(´)WšíY$�)0 èÁñVo{‘÷t‘“¯©¢xW·Ò-;Y»ö_G·ÑÍ£o55K25FàŸ¬�ÃÍcÏÝoÉWVU'}J$×a5¤ö¡ˆ’Ë/ºùù¤>ü^î£à(rÛ{*Ú–ƒÖí2Öêkn)žé!ïªªª¼±–ð§âeðªÿI4_—¢õYW|¨ïf’^åäDgbIp:þš[à½Ûër^VÊ´ [7±Í.&ƒ›p`:õø�¨äêŠ²u°We&â›t[ÆÝ¦–²ì²‡†ž!’ÀtpÞ‹RUÙ¼8ÕsÆ§Ñ‹�#Œ”—TtÕm‡sm¨Öá5÷9eF^ýiúu²3/‹ŒÜ|?wY´x>iòÍšŒÿñÐ^öqgj¾Óï7šúr.¶èd¨¥§——©�Š©*|X†.o«çn,£)¦Ê¾ÒÍ|óK$vÉ¥î9+ž&Êlç�Žñ½îGÞÕâhÏ%`}DTÔ´`·(¡eYã˜ñïã”8>5“ÓTµ-ÜõÿD¢YpQã§«óÆ`ÄÒ¬Õ2:*ÌX†uÑ„öÆŸS›8n›k¡ˆ%˜GWo6Ò7|±ãÈúÎ ‰¢L(÷Ç¼H=A?Ë±¤¶ªù–6‹Ý]4‹ÈBô�Uõ«.4Õ–âÊ×Ûmnšh6Ì‡š“œù/ÓøS^o>&òQÞÅ•(å{¸…Úª°œ‰d%„tÓ^«=�Hò¹²n›aEYšÏf¡¡Áæ¦J‰³éß?!‘újËL.…7î[¿¤ªd’G‘Âât—*ÍÅX7¨9Ó›¥¨i”)>r Ô!&Ô ™f?ÙÓ‚IôÏ ÑD>Ä)‘ÞyÜ4¬IóÔ!¾)¦¬—¹¤†IäùcRÇùK"Aÿg;VýIxJš¢`Y@YhQKÔ´~yHî‰›Teš£v—Ô·qÖ5»t®žÝ¶löú:¹¨à•xTÛKdyæG³q?w¾Zvb*4¤=¨BÞÉ¸*-é%#â[}F}¢�€ äc9óL¦Ñ(ÿÐç—y®AÕ{é?ç:½+ì>OS5SÝ9«>™°ãõôÔ QÙVÝ¢Ý{êŠÛZÎmP,•—‹ß’uæbSñ•¸Çýí@¥gKEÚå6¼fß4òKW<Ó<)©cUXã�AÂ£JÑ¥EX±í´ÛÕžãÚ ˆÃ#¬ª|O,¾7l`ýï÷5»OŠ5½ô2j3I7õ~àkUÖ½E]5C<µ¹¨Ä³±l2~î¨Î•&ºidÕ©u­=�Ü7-ê )))�”C#FÃqn£:Èåò4´ŸRËíßÙíUU’–�Y+db*++)ÅkËò}ª¾¹Ñ¢nF,Î[,zù~CP¶Ì’RŽ¤yƒÓA«tÂ*�Ã5.Ù4jø¨®P¤„D ,OñxWXá§RË} hÉŸn:ï bŠ=�Ÿ)U¿"zÿMt¤`ÇÒKæÂ}Ûs+„³)ð¸T�~F¡P!¤Å±HÕ­Ô|l®]½¿¢>XGë«gµx5oZ§Znázruen¡–º­)âVyáQ&b|‚�æIÔýØÝœUZxÐPûL*ÚUªj¹„1+¶2`€K’ê}åf]O©tdãÑ’ãì{Õ^)¯7û¤&h�-±æYY“DñÂË÷»£öàM¾]…ý¡ölw]ù 7 )ª¢…a1Žî�Ï7‘‰$»à÷j>]EÂ$ÜÝ³œ·îØ¢´ª(`5b¦˜w’%R*ý™8WðùróÓ2–€½(§µ{P‡ÿÑ@ï�·uÛ›Ž­+!aOèÀÖ‹(#´Žþñ'@‡NþÎ»NÇ¶¶‹o»”ñ=mÈÉ.r`¤�&@1Ÿ´� fùSŠêÈª+#Ñn´¬Ý�MNÊ¶‡–i"‡È†�‚O^§¢è3DJ·g{®ï¼/Uu®)­NïR/%y(P3F„‚N0¿‡VK4T_ÚgŽowýÄû5ÇcmzT¬·�mÜp ö«�BÜ‰ÁîÝEQý5Ÿ&W.¤»5_2(÷?j·ZÙ€£˜¤`xä'%�¨þV•9ëÕÅîŒòV¹i½Ôc§M9¹)V¢®$àÏÊ1îœõÇÓDEhŽgg�1òøh©{4Íä¹BßxŸOÓHÙjEdœ–Cè£é¢K#Màr_�š)QL¤Û$ÚÏ‡—ýÔnÿ¯õ:�XØÝ;6™ƒ,z*ŸŽˆòrIøê{P‡ÍBiñÞ€uvzô ¼m®¤[àJ¨Ì•˜E œôÆp�u;×U·n”iIA_oªŠ7ïa¨«çÞPy2ê81÷û¶Ï¸®wkî§¢§¶ÒÈ[ÈÊò”ûÝÒ�…fùŽ�WÜ–KŠÑ�$ª�R²¶IŒ¯¸‰’Fg„�ãÄÚ_P©P¡ß½’VÓÓníÍs¬š­«iË¦›GÝœ…-òôÇ–¬�š_±—3ê 5{P‡ÿÒíÒëmšˆP—TÄÁ•G¡#ã®~ž.ìéêš¡®�Ì=¨AŸÙÊñpÎÚ¥YdLÑÆ‹2q�·¢üß‹Lß¸åØp[;k‘ï.¢djÈ„ŸËLWg¹jP7’Ožˆ­Ÿ5N¤û:©qžxŒ}3Ôè¢TøWê¤h�¨Ú„3Ž)dn1£;EŸé ØR,Ón_bˆUËo¨ZaÔËÝ¶úôÐS_1¾¾DÊ*¬ GžóÈ:çòÑ”ÒêHÁ³eE]¾£ƒ�ÇPØ*~C£�"’´IÁÅÓ2Žçt„ž³¦|ÊÊã?Èé÷1 ‘ïÏæ½Z±óa<Ÿ÷ÑÞÈY7h»ê¢ÑQjžóS5Rðž'`Ü—åÉÆ™MŠÀ¸øNÃË®ªc4{P‡ÿÓç�÷z[®ç«¨‚C-+äcñgTâ†ØšsOtø2Û=�îMÅ:-?u„…ž|¢t=HúiÜÑ_Âc[oöµ­´¶ú­ÕZÕo[PbXé[„K��¬ØäKcE;dØ†¤SíË- µX(££�°ˆ°(Þ§,‰Ž¦5?Žz¶•§c´
Capitol Police officers David Bailey, left, and Crystal Griner, along with House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., are presented autographed footballs at halftime during the Congressional Football Game. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Scalise entered the stadium at Gallaudet University before halftime and first greeted agent David Bailey, who was wounded at the Republican team’s practice for the Congressional Baseball Game while taking down the gunman who shot Scalise.

Bailey played in the game and his partner on Scalise’s security detail, Crystal Griner, was there to watch. Scalise gifted both of them with a white USCP jerseys that said “Thank You” on the back. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., who was also at the Republican baseball practice, also gifted them with a football signed by the NFL players on his team.

The Guards gifted Scalise and the members’ teams captains, Reps. Tim Walz, D-Minn., and Jeff Denham, R-Calif., with a badge with all their names on it. The Mean Machine’s coaches, Ken Harvey, formerly with the Washington Redskins, and John Booty, formerly with the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as Walker, formerly with the Dallas Cowboys, also received a badge.

football_BC_101117_102
Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., and NFL star Herschel Walker watch from the sidelines during the Congressional Football Game. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

While Harvey, Walker and Moss played most of the game while directing the members on the field, the USCP team scored their winning touchdown in the first quarter.

Moss started the game in a white shirt and confused the stands because the Guards wore white. He then put on a black Mean Machine jersey.

[Members Prepare to Take On Capitol Police in Football]

During warmups for the second half, after the ceremony with Scalise, there was an announcement that the Washington Nationals beat the Chicago Cubs in Game 4 of their division series game, and the large crowd cheered.

Several members of the Mean Machine had bright green laces on their cleats and while most had their last names on the back on their jerseys, Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy II, D-Mass., had “Joe” on the back and Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, had “Kansas” on the back.

Rep. Martha McSally
Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., sings the National Anthem before the start of the Congressional Football Game. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The son of Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., joined the team on the sideline with a jersey with “Crawford” on the back, like his father’s. Two women played on the members’ team – Reps. Nanette Barragan, D-Calif., and Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., who sang the National Anthem.

By the end of the fourth quarter, members  began taking photographs with Walker. Harvey jokingly scolded them and told them to pay attention.

Once the game was over and team photographs were taken, members and USCP officers got autographs from the former players.

Along with the U.S. Capitol Police Memorial Fund, proceeds go to Our Military Kids, and A Advantage 4 Kids. The game is played every two years to avoid election years.

Get breaking news alerts and more from Roll Call on your iPhone or your Android.

Get Permissions Save for later
Topics: democrats hillside hoh house republicans sports-desk Arizona Arkansas california Chuck Fleischmann Elections House Illinois Jeff Denham Joseph P Kennedy III Kansas Louisiana Markwayne Mullin Martha McSally Massachusetts Minnesota Oklahoma Pete Aguilar Republicans Rick Crawford Rodney Davis Steve Scalise Tennessee Tim Walz Washington ICNW