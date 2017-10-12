Capitol Police Score Early, Beat Members’ Team in Congressional Football Game

The Guards' Chad Nieto, center, tries to catch a pass in the end zone as Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., left, and Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., break it up during the Congressional Football Game. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Even Santana Moss and Herschel Walker couldn’t help the members’ team. The Capitol Police won the Congressional Football Game for Charity, 7-0, their fourth consecutive win.

The members’ team — the Mean Machine — was made up of a bipartisan group of congressmen and congresswomen plus former NFL players, and the USCP team was called the Guards, their names taken from the classic football film “The Longest Yard.”

The highlight came at halftime of Wednesday night’s rainy game, which raises money for the U.S. Capitol Police Memorial Fund, among other organizations, when Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., made an appearance to celebrate.

Scalise entered the stadium at Gallaudet University before halftime and first greeted agent David Bailey, who was wounded at the Republican team’s practice for the Congressional Baseball Game while taking down the gunman who shot Scalise.

Bailey played in the game and his partner on Scalise’s security detail, Crystal Griner, was there to watch. Scalise gifted both of them with a white USCP jerseys that said “Thank You” on the back. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., who was also at the Republican baseball practice, also gifted them with a football signed by the NFL players on his team.

The Guards gifted Scalise and the members’ teams captains, Reps. Tim Walz, D-Minn., and Jeff Denham, R-Calif., with a badge with all their names on it. The Mean Machine’s coaches, Ken Harvey, formerly with the Washington Redskins, and John Booty, formerly with the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as Walker, formerly with the Dallas Cowboys, also received a badge.

While Harvey, Walker and Moss played most of the game while directing the members on the field, the USCP team scored their winning touchdown in the first quarter.

Moss started the game in a white shirt and confused the stands because the Guards wore white. He then put on a black Mean Machine jersey.

During warmups for the second half, after the ceremony with Scalise, there was an announcement that the Washington Nationals beat the Chicago Cubs in Game 4 of their division series game, and the large crowd cheered.

Several members of the Mean Machine had bright green laces on their cleats and while most had their last names on the back on their jerseys, Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy II, D-Mass., had “Joe” on the back and Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, had “Kansas” on the back.

The son of Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., joined the team on the sideline with a jersey with “Crawford” on the back, like his father’s. Two women played on the members’ team – Reps. Nanette Barragan, D-Calif., and Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., who sang the National Anthem.

By the end of the fourth quarter, members began taking photographs with Walker. Harvey jokingly scolded them and told them to pay attention.

Once the game was over and team photographs were taken, members and USCP officers got autographs from the former players.

Along with the U.S. Capitol Police Memorial Fund, proceeds go to Our Military Kids, and A Advantage 4 Kids. The game is played every two years to avoid election years.