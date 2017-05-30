Budget Chairman Enzi Recovering From Emergency Gall Bladder Surgery

Senate Budget Chairman Michael B. Enzi is recovering after emergency gall bladder surgery Sunday.

The operation took place at a hospital in Gillette, Wyoming. Enzi, a Republican, was back in his home state for the Senate’s Memorial Day recess.

“I was glad I was home,” Enzi said in a statement. “The medical staff at Campbell County Memorial Hospital did a wonderful job and I knew I was in good hands. I am told this is a fairly common surgery and I will be able to resume my normal schedule soon.”

Enzi’s office said the senator was informed the surgery to remove the gall bladder was successful. While Enzi is not yet out of the hospital, he does hope to be home soon to complete the recuperation process.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported on Enzi’s medical status.

The Senate Budget Committee, led by Enzi, is one of the panels involved in the drafting of a Senate version of legislation designed to roll back the 2010 health care overhaul through the budget reconciliation process.

Enzi has also said that he is working to craft a fiscal 2018 budget resolution to frame the parameters for the debate over federal spending for next year.