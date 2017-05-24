Blue Beats Red in Congressional Soccer Game

Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev., had a goal and two assists in Tuesday’s rainy Congressional Soccer Game. (Bill Clark/ CQ Roll Call)

On a rainy evening in D.C., Democrats won the Congressional Soccer Game but Republicans won the cheering section.

The men and women in blue, with four members of Congress on their team, took home the trophy at the fifth annual Capitol Soccer Classic’s congressional game Tuesday, 5-3.

Freshman Rep. Ruben Kihuen of Nevada, who was invited to try out for a professional team in Mexico until he was injured, scored one of his team’s goals and had two assists.

While staffers cheered on their bosses, the lone member cheering on the sideline was Illinois Republican John Shimkus.

“I’m supporting my roommate, Erik Paulsen, and Darin LaHood from Illinois,” Shimkus said. “I had a free night, so I thought it would be a fun thing to do.”

The congressman was at baseball practice at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and stood out at the 6:30 p.m. game at RFK stadium in a suit and under an umbrella.

The other members on the Republican team were Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., Steve Knight, R-Calif., and David Valadao, R-Calif.

For the Democrats alongside Kihuen were Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., Kathy Castor, D-Fla., and Rick Larsen, D-Wash.

“I haven’t played in a long time and it was fun. It was pretty evenly matched,” Larsen said after the game.

“I’m from Washington state. It didn’t rain once during the game,” the congressman joked while the rain continued to pour down.

Every player walked out onto the field for the national anthem holding hands with a child who benefits from the U.S. Soccer Foundation, which hosted the event. The same children then took the field to play a short game during halftime.

After Democrats took a 1-0 lead early, the Republicans tied it, 1-1, around 11 minutes in.

Both teams played all their members, which included staffers and former professional soccer players, evenly during the 36-minute match.

Play picked up in the second half when the Republicans scored twice within the first four minutes to take a 3-2 lead, then the Democrats came back with three straight goals to take a 4-3 lead.

The blue team scored its fifth goal about five minutes before the end of the match.

Before the Congressional Soccer Game, there was a tournament for people who work in D.C. embassies, and it was followed by a staffer tournament.