Barron Trump to Attend Suburban Washington Private School

Barron Trump, 11, will go to school in the the Washington suburbs. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

President Donald Trump’s son, Barron, will attend St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, in the fall.

The 11-year-old is currently living in Manhattan with first lady Melania Trump, where he attends Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School on the Upper West Side. The two plan to move to Washington this summer.

“We are very excited for our son to attend St. Andrew’s Episcopal School,” the first lady said in a statement. “It is known for its diverse community and commitment to academic excellence. The mission of St. Andrew’s is ‘to know and inspire each child in an inclusive community dedicated to exceptional teaching, learning, and service,’ all of which appealed to our family. We look forward to the coming school years at St. Andrew’s.”

No other presidential child has ever attended St. Andrews, The Washington Post reported. The school has just under 600 students, from prekindergarten through 12th grade.

It is located 10 minutes outside the Potomac Village town center and roughly 30 minutes from the White House.

Barron’s older half-sister will also be nearby. Trump’s daughter from his previous marriage, Tiffany Trump, will attend Georgetown Law School in the fall.

President Barack Obama’s daughters attended the Sidwell Friends School in Northwest D.C., where several presidents have sent their children including President Bill Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea.