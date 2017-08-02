Arrest in House Office Building When Handgun Found in Suitcase

The suspect was entering the northeast side of the building. (CONGRESSIONAL QUARTERLY PHOTO BY SCOTT J. FERRELL)

An unidentified person was arrested while trying to bring a loaded handgun into the Cannon House Office Building as members were getting ready to leave for their August recess on Friday.

At 12:21 p.m., Capitol Police found the handgun at the bottom of a suitcase when it went through security. The person arrested was carrying two suitcases, according to a Capitol Police weekly arrest summary released Wednesday.

The person was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, according to the report.

The incident occurred at the northeast door of the building. Capitol Police has not replied to request for the identity of the person arrested, which was not included in the summary.

About an hour after the arrest, the House completed all legislative business for the week.

Capitol Police arrested a member of the Marine Corps congressional fellowship program in 2015 for having a loaded handgun. It was found in his vehicle during a routine vehicle inspection outside of the Rayburn House Office Building.

He was charged with carrying a pistol without a license, and possession of unregistered ammunition and an unregistered firearm.

In 1991, former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski was charged with a misdemeanor when he brought a handgun into the Longworth House Office Building at the bottom of a bag of laundry. Lewandowski was working as deputy chief of staff to former Rep. Bob Ney, R-Ohio at the time.