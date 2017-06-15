Congressional Baseball Game Ticket Sales Skyrocket

Reps. Joe Barton, R-Texas, left, and Patrick Meehan, R-Pa., make their way to a meeting in the Capitol after a shooting at the Republican's baseball practice in Alexandria on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Tickets to Thursday’s annual Congressional Baseball Game were selling at a rate of 500 per hour on the morning of the game.

Just before noon, more than 18,000 tickets had been sold, according to the game’s organizers. They are on track to raise more than $1 million.

Last year, the game raised $500,000 for its charities. Before Wednesday’s shooting, the game was on track to raise $650,000.

[Members Thrilled That Congress Will Still Play Ball]

The charities are the Washington Dream Foundation, Boys & Girls Club of Washington, Washington Literary Council and the newly added Fallen Officers Fund.

This is the first year attendees can pre-order reserved seats to game for $15, as oppose to the $10 general admission seating.

Their pre-game concert sponsored by Anheuser-Busch on the Budweiser Terrace at Nationals Park from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m.