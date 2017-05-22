Rating Change: Montana Special Creeps Closer to Tossup

The special election for Montana’s at-large House district hasn’t received as much as attention as the race in Georgia, but it’s a similar storyline: Democrats are doing better than expected and an upset is within the realm of possibility.
Less than a week before the Thursday, May 25, election, wealthy former software executive Greg Gianforte has a narrow advantage over Democratic musician Rob Quist. But Quist recently crossed the $5 million fundraising threshold, giving him ample resources to deliver his message in the final days in a relatively cheap state for advertising.
Strategists on both sides of the aisle agree that Gianforte won’t come close to President Donald Trump’s 20-point victory last fall. But there is some disagreement on exactly how far ahead Gianforte is at this point.
There isn’t enough evidence that the candidates are neck-and-neck to justify a Toss-Up rating, but there is enough uncertainty with special election turnout, and with previous special election races as a backdrop, we’re changing our Inside Elections rating of the Montana special election from Likely Republican to Tilt Republican.
In April, Republican Ron Estes won a special election in the 4th District of Kansas by 7 points in a district Trump carried by 27 points.
